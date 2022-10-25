More than 3,000 Shropshire children joined summer reading challenge

Children have been heading to the library in great numbers

Shropshire Council’s libraries service encouraged children aged from four to 11 to take part in the national Summer Reading Challenge called the Gadgeteers which, this year, had a science and innovation theme.

In total 3,302 children in the county signed up to the challenge while enjoying access to a range of free materials available from Shropshire’s libraries and online.

Events and activities based around the challenge attracted 3,789 visitors, and across the county a staggering 40,052 items were borrowed from libraries and online; and 508 children joined the library to take part.

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said the challenge had been 'hugely successful'.

“The Summer Reading Challenge really captured the imagination of our young readers," he added.

"And, with more than 500 new library members signed up as a result, they were clearly excited by and engaged with what was going on at our libraries throughout the holidays.

“The digital element of the challenge allowed children with limited physical access to the library to take part; and as all the resources were free to access. Hopefully it also helped people ease the financial burden of providing entertainment over the summer.”

The Summer Reading Challenge actively engaged 921 children in Shropshire Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) settings too.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, added: "The reading challenge has been a fantastic inspiration to children across the county and bringing it direct to children through the Shropshire HAF settings was a new approach.

“Our libraries offer limitless entertainment for people of all ages and so many resources are available free of charge both in person and digitally. They are a fantastic resource and I am pleased to hear that hundreds of children have been encouraged to sign up for what’s on offer.”