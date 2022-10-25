Forton youngsters show off culinary skills at weekly classes

Youngster enjoy their cooking classes

Staff at Forton Nursery, just outside Newport, teach the youngsters in their care to cook meals from scratch with fresh, local ingredients.

During October, the focus has been on traditional harvest ingredients, with vegetable soup, pumpkin muffins and apple crumble on the menu.

Leanne Bayton, nursery manager, said the cooking sessions were not only educational, they were a favourite activity among the children.

“This month the children peeled and chopped vegetables for a delicious vegetable soup, while we talked about what their favourite vegetables were and which ones they eat at home,” she said.

“We think getting children involved in cooking from a young age is key to understanding healthy eating and how the different foods we choose to eat affect our bodies.

“The children absolutely love to cook and it’s lovely to see how proud they are when they take home what they’ve made to eat with their families at the end of the day.

“Despite being only a couple of minutes outside Newport itself, our rural village setting means we’re surrounded by farmers and cooking with local ingredients is a great way for children to understand where their food comes from.”

Forton Nursery first opened in 1972 and still operates out of Forton Parish Hall. Built in 1843, the hall was the first dedicated educational building in Forton.

“We love our beautiful building and are so proud that it is still home to a children’s educational setting almost 180 years later,” added Miss Bayton. “We’re lucky to have huge grounds big enough for Forest School, mud kitchens and for the children to really enjoy being outdoors.”