'We just listen': Seven-year anniversary for charity helping young people achieve their dreams

Richard Nuttall, CEO of Shropshire Youth Support Trust

In October 2015, Richard Nuttall sat in an empty office in Telford with nothing but a desk and a chair to launch Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST), a charity helping young, disadvantaged people break down barriers to employment.

Over the course of the next seven years, the charity has helped launch over 200 businesses, creating almost 300 jobs for young people in the county.

SYST provides one-to-one support for people facing barriers to employment such as mental health issues, disabilities or challenges in their home life.

It helps with workplace training, creating resumés, getting work experience, building business plans and mental health and wellbeing support.

Most importantly, Richard explained, the charity helps its users to find their passion and follow their dreams.

"We start off by simply asking: "What do you love doing? What are you passionate about?" And we listen," said Richard.

"There's another pandemic happening at the moment, young people are struggling with their mental health. They often feel like no one's listening, like no one cares.

"I was one of those kids, I was on free school meals, grew up on a council estate, was told I wouldn't aspire to anything and was struggling with my mental health. I was fortunate enough to have someone to believe in me.

"That's all these young people need, they need to feel like they belong, like what they're passionate about is important and that someone believes in them.

"That's what we do, we just listen to young people."