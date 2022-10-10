Students at specialist college gain awards at graduation event

Students from Derwen College at their graduation ceremony

More than 180 guests, attended the event to celebrate the inspirational achievements of students at the Shropshire college for young adults with special educational needs and disabilities.

Former students were given their certificates of graduation and individual prizes, drinks and a buffet lunch were served by the College’s Hospitality students, and entertainment provided by street dance team Derwen Dance Crew and sign, song and dance group Derwen on Tour.

Completing their courses will enable them to achieve their ambitions, whether that be employment, voluntary work, supported living or a greater level of self-confidence and independence.

Guests included Mayor of Oswestry Jay Moore, High Sheriff of Shropshire Selina Graham, Selattyn & Gobowen parish chairman Craig Emery, and Cae Glas Lodge Freemasons Secretary Pete Adams. poet and author Jan Hedges, Moreton Hall School chef Stephen Conroy and owner of Oswestry Old School House restaurant Sophie Dillon.

The College presented individual prizes to exceptional students. These included the new Caitlin Kelly Spirit Award in memory of a former student who tragically died before being able to graduate. The award recognising spirit and personal growth was awarded to Retail graduate Mary Tait.

Graduate Amy Jude – who was Student Union Board President for two years – was awarded the Jonathon Wooldridge Cup for Achievement in Drama. She was also able to share news that she has been shortlisted in the Association of College’s Adult Student of the Year award.

Performing Arts graduate Anna Redding, from Shropshire, won two awards: Outstanding Student Performing Arts and Overall Outstanding Student.

Derwen College Principal Meryl Green said it had been a wonderful occasion.

"It's such a privilege to be able to celebrate the achievements of our students.

“We hope that the learning and skills they develop at Derwen College will stay with them and help them through the next stages of their lives into work and independent living.”