University of Wolverhampton 127th in the country, according to league table from The Times

The University of Wolverhampton was ranked 127th out of 132 universities in the UK

Wolverhampton is the lowest rated university in the West Midlands, while the University of Warwick sits at the top of the rankings for the region.

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023 contains full profiles of all universities and provides students and their parents with a first reference point on the path to finding a university place.

The academic league table is made up of eight indicators including student satisfaction with teaching quality and their wider student experience, research quality, graduate prospects, entrance qualifications held by new students, degree results achieved, student/staff ratios, and degree completion rates.

Coming in at number one in the rankings was the University of Oxford, followed by St Andrews, the University of Cambridge, London School of Economics and Political Science, and Imperial College London.

However, it was Bath that clinched the title of University of the Year, which was ranked eighth nationally, with The Times saying Bath is: "an academic powerhouse that ticks a lot more boxes for its highly-satisfied students."

For the West Midlands, the University of Warwick has been declared the frontrunner, ranking ninth overall.

Warwick’s record as a top ten university in every edition of the guide remains unbroken this year.

Addressing the University of Wolverhampton's rating, Julia Clarke, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the university, said: “League tables are one of the many ways universities are measured and compared and there are differences between each league table in terms of what metrics it uses and how it calculates position.

“As a civic University we have a hugely positive impact on people’s lives through education as well as our continued contribution to shaping and regenerating the regional economy.

“A central part of the University’s strategy is to put students at the heart of everything we do and provide an excellent experience for them.

“Over the past few years, the University has consistently secured positive rankings for our teaching quality and our graduate employability rates both of which are in line with other universities in the region with similar entry requirements.

“Importantly, we have been in the top 10 for the past two years in England and Wales for social mobility. Almost two-thirds of our undergraduates are the first in their family to go to university, nearly half are aged 21 or above when they start their degrees, and more than half are from global majority backgrounds.

“We work closely with a wide range of employers to ensure that they have access to a much wider talent pool of graduates, many of whom go on to build successful careers in keyworkers roles including the healthcare and teaching sectors as well as manufacturing engineering, computer science, construction and the built environment and the creative industries.

“Additionally, we are focusing efforts on ensuring that students complete their degrees, something which has been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

“We continue to invest in the student experience, creating new facilities in Pharmacy, Screen School and the National Brownfield Institute, supporting and complementing the skills and training needs of the Black Country and the wider region.

“We believe there is plenty to be positive about and are confident that, over time, our overall performance within league tables will improve as we continue to progress.”

The new edition of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023, a free 96-page supplement, will be published this weekend in The Sunday Times on Sunday (September 18).

It provides the definitive rankings for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain.

It includes profiles on 135 universities and the definitive UK university rankings, making use of the latest data published in the past two months.