Multi-millionaire entrepreneur visits former college while filming life story

Mo Chaudry meeting some of ‘amazing young people’ at Telford College

Mo Chaudry, the multi-millionaire entrepreneur who owns Waterworld in Stoke and several other leisure and fitness businesses, is working on a new film about his inspirational life story.

He wanted to meet some of Telford College’s current students who are facing the same challenges as he did – adjusting to life in the UK when English is not their first language.

Mo spoke with accountancy students Zahid Laiba and Areeba Zahid who have come to the UK from Pakistan, as well as business student Syvia Ogbemudia from Ghana, and Ukrainian media student Yan Sorochynsky.

Mo also toured the campus to meet other staff, and chatted with chief executive Graham Guest about the work being done by Telford College to support and encourage students from a diverse range of nationalities and backgrounds.

Thanking the college team for hosting the visit, he said: “The campus has a great vibe and an ideal environment for learning.

“It was lovely to meet some amazing young people, full of purpose and positive energy. Best of luck with the future - and remember, with the right attitude nothing is impossible.”

Mo believes he would not have enjoyed such success without his ‘transformational experience’ at Telford College.

He moved to the UK from Pakistan at the age of eight, unable to speak a word of English, yet has become one of the most successful businessman in the country, owning a string of leisure-related businesses, and appearing on the Secret Millionaire hit TV show.