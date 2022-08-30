School term and holiday dates across Shropshire as children return to classrooms

Children return to the classroom next week

Although pupils are only just returning, thoughts can quickly turn to when the next break from school is due.

We've compiled the dates that children - and teachers - at schools run by Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council are due to be in over the next year, the dates of half-term and end-of-term holidays and professional development (PD) days when teachers are due in but pupils are not.

Shropshire school term dates

Autumn term: Monday, September 5 - Friday, December 16 (Monday, September 5 and Friday, October 21 listed as PD days)

October half-term: Monday, October 24 - Friday, October 28

Christmas holidays: Monday, December 19 - Monday, January 2

Spring term: Tuesday, January 3 - Friday, March 31 (Tuesday, January 3 listed as PD day)

February half-term: Monday, February 20 - Friday, February 24

Easter holidays: Monday, April 3 - Friday, April 14

Summer term: Monday, April 17 - Tuesday, July 25

May half-term: Monday, May 29 - Friday, June 2

Telford & Wrekin school term dates

Autumn term: Monday, September 5 - Friday, December 16 (Monday, September 5 and Friday, October 21 listed as PD days)

October half-term: Monday, October 24 - Friday, October 28

Christmas holidays: Monday, December 19 - Monday, January 2

Spring term: Tuesday, January 3 - Friday, March 31 (Tuesday, January 3 listed as PD day)

February half-term: Monday, February 20 - Friday, February 24

Easter holidays: Monday, April 3 - Friday, April 14

Summer term: Monday, April 17 - Tuesday, July 25

May half-term: Monday, May 29 - Friday, June 2

Parents are reminded that there can be some small variations between schools, and that they should contact their child's schools directly to confirm term, holiday and professional development dates.

Holidays during term time

The Department for Education says parents or carers must get permission from the headteacher of their child's school if they want to take their child out of class during term time, and this can only happen if an application is submitted in advance or there are exceptional circumstances.

It’s up to the headteacher how many days a child can be away from school if leave is granted, and parents can be fined for taking their child on holiday during term time without permission.

Each parent can received a fine of £60 which rises to £120 each if not paid within 21 days.