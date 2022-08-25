Busy Bee's Telford recently received a poor Ofsted rating but since then a lot of improvements has resulted in a 'good' rating

Busy Bees Day Nursery in Priorslee Avenue received an 'inadequate' grade overall when government inspectors visited the premises in January.

The inspection found the management team at the nursery, which opened in 1998, had failed to ensure the learning environment, both indoors and outdoors. met children's individuals needs or offered them challenge.

It also said they did not ensure there were enough staff working directly with pre-school children during busy times of the day, including at lunchtimes.

The report said: "This creates a chaotic environment, with children feeling restless and not engaged in purposeful play or learning.

"Due to weaknesses in training and support, staff in the baby room lack the knowledge and skills to needed to support unsettled children."

But since the report new measures around training and and an active staff recruitment campaign has been put in place and the latest inspection, on June 14, proved positive with the nursery being rated 'Good' in all five categories measured: Overall effectiveness; Quality of education; Behaviour and attitudes; Personal development; and Leadership and management

Telford Priorslee manager Carla Masefield said the whole team had worked hard to put improvements in place, including a major recruitment drive to get new staff, which is proving a problem throughout the industry.

She said: "We have all worked really hard, bringing in new staff and training programmes for them and the existing ones. When we had the previous report we were determined to address the problems that were identified which is part of the reason inspectors come in so places like ours know what we have to do. We received tremendous support from all the staff, parents and the children in helping us with this.