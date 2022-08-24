GCSE results day 2022: What time are grades being released and what happens next?

It's a big day when GCSE students get their results

Just like with last week's A-level results, this is the first time in two years that the results will be determined on exams taken by students, after the two previous years saw grades decided by teachers based on a range of evidence.

Ofqual (The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation) has said that grade boundaries will likely be lower than when GCSE exams were last sat in 2019.

It said on its website: "The last two years have been tough for students. That’s why we put in place an unprecedented package of support to make the path back to pre-pandemic arrangements as smooth as possible."

There are five exam boards across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. They are AQA, CCEA, OCR, Pearson (Edexcel) and WJEC.

When is GCSE results day?

Pupils will receive their GCSE results on Thursday, August 25 - one week after the A-level results were released.

Collecting results

Students should be able to collect their results in person from the schools.

Some schools may be publishing their results online, but it's best students check with their individual school.

What are the GCSE grades?

The traditional GCSE grading system of letter grades from A*-G was replaced in 2018 to a number system from 9-1.

Here is a breakdown of what each grade means:

GCSE grading system

The U grade for unsatisfactory still remains in place.

What happens next

If any student is unhappy with their result(s), they can speak with their school, which will then contact the relevant exam board for the marks to be reviewed.

An appeal can be lodged too after a review.

You can resit any GCSE exam the following year, while Maths and English retakes are done in November this year. Again, students need to speak with their school about doing this.

Once pupils have their GCSE results, most will have an idea on what the next step is for them such as A-levels in sixth-form, college, apprenticeships or even going straight into work, while some students will still be deciding on what their next step is.

A spokesperson from Wolverhampton College said: "Good luck to everyone receiving their GCSE results next week.

"GCSEs are again a fantastic stepping stone that give students a range of academic and life skills. No matter what results are achieved, there is an option for everyone to continue with their education and progress onto their next steps - whether that be A-levels, vocational courses or apprenticeships​.

"Once you receive your results, consider all of your options and always ask about anything you are unsure of. There are always plenty of people available to be able to approach for guidance and support. You can pop into any of our campuses when you receive your results and we will be able to help."

Anyone interested in signing up for courses at Wolverhampton College can take advantage of their extended evening and weekend opening hours over the next fortnight.

The college’s sites at Paget Road, in Compton, and Wellington Road, in Bilston, will be open longer from Monday, August 30 to Saturday, September 10.

Tutors will be available to talk to prospective students about the best routes into their chosen career, and advisers will be on-hand with information on financial support available to help with course and exam fees, as well as travel, childcare, equipment and meal costs while at college.

The college offers over 300 career-focused industry-recognised qualifications, as well as apprenticeships for people who want to earn while they learn, A-Levels in a range of subjects, university-level higher education programmes, and courses for people who want to brush up their English and maths or improve their employability skills.