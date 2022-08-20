Information evening held for prospective parents at new primary school on sugar beet site

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Mike Sambrook of SJ Roberts Construction Limited, LCT chief executive Dr Gill Eatough, and LCT chair Mike Briscoe

Allscott Primary School, which is due to open in September next year, will be run by the Learning Community Trust and located on the site of the former sugar beet factory at Allscott Meads.

Construction work is underway on the site and the Learning Community Trust wants to give prospective parents and nearby residents the chance to meet the team which will be running the school.

The information event will be held at Charlton School in Wellington – one of the trust’s secondary academies – on Thursday, September 8 starting at 5.30pm.

There is no need to book – anyone interested can go along on the evening.

Dr Gill Eatough, chief executive of the trust, and Mike Briscoe, who is the trust’s chair, will provide information on the progress of the new school, and explain more information about the work of the trust.

They will also be outlining the process to apply for a place at the new school, and there will be an opportunity to meet the team and ask lots of questions.

The new school will have six classrooms, a sports hall, kitchen, staff room, offices, storage rooms and various other rooms for one-to-one teaching, support and interviews.

There will also be a 1.1 acre sports field, hard-surfaced sports court, 40 bike parking spaces, and 18 parking spaces for staff and visitors – and there are plans to offer nursery provision on site.

The trust says it intends to send out regular updates in the run-up to the opening.

Dr Eatough said: “We are all looking forward to meeting families and showcasing our new school."