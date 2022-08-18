A-Level students encouraged to consider a career with West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police is accepting applications, and offering students with three A-Levels or equivalent) the opportunity to study for a Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA).

It will see successful applicants working as a full time police officer, earning a yearly salary and eventually becoming fully qualified, with a paid-for degree level qualification from Staffordshire University.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: “Policing is one of the most rewarding jobs you can have, and I am really pleased we are open for recruitment to coincide with this year’s A-Level results day.

“A career in policing is both challenging and hugely fulfilling, and we are looking for talented people with a real aptitude for dealing with the public, remaining calm and patient even in stressful or volatile situations, who are able to think on their feet and willing to develop new skills.

“Joining West Mercia Police, you will not only make a real difference in your community, but you will help to reduce crimes and keep people safe, all whilst learning new skills, meeting new people and studying for a paid-for qualification.

"Our PCDA route will also set you off on a career path that could see you specialise as a firearms officer, patrol officer, dog handler, traffic cop, detective or the trusted face of West Mercia Police in one of our neighbourhood policing teams.”

Police and crime commissioner John Campion said there were amazing opportunities to earn while you learn as a police apprentice.

He said: “Since I was elected in 2016, the number of police officers has increased by more than 400. It is the people who make up policing, and I will continue to allocate funding that helps deliver the quality of service our communities expect.

To be eligible, applicants must have Level two qualifications in both English and Maths and Level three qualifications in any subjects, such as A-Levels.