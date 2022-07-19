A number of schools announced they would not be fully open on Monday and Tuesday during the height of the heatwave, which led to the Met Office issuing red and amber weather warnings for various parts of Shropshire.

The decision to partially close schools has been headteachers, as there is no legal obligation to close schools when temperatures reach certain levels.

The first seven announced on Sunday that they would not be fully open, but they have since been joined by another 12.

As of Tuesday morning, these were the schools listed as 'partially open' across the county on the Shropshire Council website, along with the details of their reduced opening plans.

Bridgnorth

Castlefields Primary School

"We are reducing the opening of our schools on Monday and Tuesday (18 and 19 July). We will be open for parents who need us to accommodate their children – but advising all parents to keep pupils at home where practical and safe, to complete distance learning. Any parent or carer who needs us to accommodate their child will be able to send them to school as usual."

Oldbury Wells School

"We are reducing the opening of our schools on Monday and Tuesday (18 and 19 July). We will be open for parents who need us to accommodate their children – but advising all parents to keep pupils at home where practical and safe, to complete distance learning. Any parent or carer who needs us to accommodate their child will be able to send them to school as usual."

St Leonard's Primary School

"We are reducing the opening of our schools on Monday and Tuesday (18 and 19 July). We will be open for parents who need us to accommodate their children – but advising all parents to keep pupils at home where practical and safe, to complete distance learning. Any parent or carer who needs us to accommodate their child will be able to send them to school as usual."

Bucknell

St Mary's CE Primary School

"Parents can collect their children from 12pm on 18-19 July."

Cheswardine

Cheswardine Primary and Nursery School

"We will be giving parents the option to pick up their children from 1.30pm Tuesday 19 July, if they so wish. School will remain open for those parents who cannot pick up their children."

Church Stretton

Church Stretton (Academy)

"We are reducing the opening of our schools on Monday and Tuesday (18 and 19 July). We will be open for parents who need us to accommodate their children – but advising all parents to keep pupils at home where practical and safe, to complete distance learning. Any parent or carer who needs us to accommodate their child will be able to send them to school as usual."

Clunbury

Clunbury CE Primary School

"Parents can collect their children from 12pm on 18-19 July."

Hanwood

St Thomas and St Anne's CE Primary School

"We are open to all pupils but parents/carers can collect children at 1pm (18 July)."

Hinstock

Hinstock Primary School

"We will be giving parents the option to pick up their children from 1.30pm Tuesday 19 July, if they so wish. School will remain open for those parents who cannot pick up their children."

Ludlow

St Lawrence CE Primary School

"Will be closing at 1pm Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 July."

Much Wenlock

William Brookes School

"William Brookes School will be closed today, 18 July, for years 11 and 13. Online learning will be provided."

Pontesbury

St Mary's School

"We are reducing the opening of our schools on Monday and Tuesday (18 and 19 July). We will be open for parents who need us to accommodate their children – but advising all parents to keep pupils at home where practical and safe, to complete distance learning. Any parent or carer who needs us to accommodate their child will be able to send them to school as usual."

Newcastle

Newcastle CE Primary School

"Parents can collect their children from 12pm on 18-19 July."

Shifnal

Shifnal Primary School

"We are giving parents the option of collecting their children at 1pm on Tuesday 19 July, and the children will be given home-learning to complete. We will still be open for parents who need us to accommodate their children until 3.10pm and the After-School Club will be open as usual (using air-conditioned rooms). The school will be open as usual on Wednesday 20 July."

Shrewsbury

Belvidere School

"We are reducing the opening of our schools on Monday and Tuesday (18 and 19 July). We will be open for parents who need us to accommodate their children – but advising all parents to keep pupils at home where practical and safe, to complete distance learning. Any parent or carer who needs us to accommodate their child will be able to send them to school as usual."

Meole Brace School

"We are reducing the opening of our schools on Monday and Tuesday (18 and 19 July). We will be open for parents who need us to accommodate their children – but advising all parents to keep pupils at home where practical and safe, to complete distance learning. Any parent or carer who needs us to accommodate their child will be able to send them to school as usual."

Mereside CE Primary School

"We will be giving parents the option to pick up their children from 1.30pm on Tuesday 19 July, if they so wish. School will remain open for those parents who cannot pick up their children."

Priory School

"The Priory will be open at the usual time 8.35am but we have shortened lessons, with regular water breaks. Non-uniform - loose fitting, appropriate clothes to be worn. Lunch will be provided but we are closing for the majority at 1.30pm. There will still be some supervision until 3pm - parents have been emailed more details and a MS forms link they will need to complete, if this is needed."

Shrewsbury Cathedral Catholic Primary School