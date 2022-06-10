Notification Settings

Council faces 'major problem' of £77m schools maintenance backlog

By Dominic RobertsonMid WalesEducationPublished:

Nearly £80m is needed to fix the backlog of maintenance on a council's schools, it has been revealed.

Powys County Council's new leader said the figures were 'startling'.
Powys County Council's new leader said the figures were 'startling'.

Powys County Council's new cabinet said the "startling" £77m backlog had been revealed in early discussions after it took over the running of the authority last month.

The talks show that a total of £47m is needed for secondary schools in the county, and £30m for primary schools.

Liberal Democrat council leader, Councillor James Gibson-Watt, said: "The startling figure will provide the incoming Administration with major challenges while we implement the Progressive Partnership Agreement and accelerate the delivery of the Transformation Strategy that provides a more sustainable future for our schools and communities."

Cabinet member for a learning Powys, Lib Dem Councillor Pete Roberts said: "It is clear that successive cabinets have not taken the decisions needed to address the deterioration in Powys' school estate, especially in the secondary sector, and some tough decisions lie ahead in dealing with this major problem."

Cabinet member for finance and corporate transformation, Labour Councillor David Thomas, added: "These are startling figures and the most concerning aspect is that this is just the schools backlog. Figures on other service areas are awaited and what the figures confirm is that the progressive partnership's plan to review the council's current capital programme is all the more urgently needed."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

