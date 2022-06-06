Two new schools could be built in Shrewsbury

Two new schools could be built

The application, for a primary school and a special educational needs school (SEND), would see the facilities built on Squinter Pip Way, Bowbrook, in Shrewsbury.

A consultation earlier this year heard how the new schools would accommodate some 210 pupils in the primary school as well as additional places in a nursery and space for 120 pupils at the SEND school – both primary and secondary age.

The application requests permission to build both schools along with a new access road, parking, sports and play areas, and carry out landscaping work.

A hotel could also be converted into a house if planning officers agree.

A proposal submitted to Shropshire Council asks permission for a change of use at Dodington Lodge Hotel at Dodington near Whitchurch, from a hotel to a dwelling house.

Plans to extend a caravan park have been put forward, which would allow for another 30 static caravans.

The application is for Foggy Bottom Caravan Park at Pentreheyling, and also includes proposals for environmental improvements.

A museum is requesting permission for new signs.

The application, for the Jackfield Tile Museum on Church Road, Jackfield, requests permission for a wall mounted sign, and another two free-standing signs.

A church is asking for consent to carry out several pieces of work.

The plans for the Church of St Calixtus at Astley Abbots, include proposals to regrade the access path, put handrails along the pathway, as we all rebuilding the external chancel south steps – as well as the addition of handrails.

Council planning officers will also be asked to consider a proposal for a battery storage facility.

The plan, for land north of Bath Mews in Minsterley, would allow for the creation of the storage facility, along with boundary fencing, an access track, landscaping, and associated infrastructure.