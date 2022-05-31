Union issues strike warning over University of Wolverhampton course suspension plans

University chiefs announced earlier this month that recruitment would be halted on the 138 courses for the next academic year due to the impact of Covid and fewer students.

But when taking into account variants of these courses – foundation years and part-time courses – the figure rises to 418, with staff cuts also believed to be on the cards.

Now the University and College Union (UCU) has warned it will be left with no choice but to ballot staff for strike action if the university pushes ahead with its proposals.

It comes as the union claim leaders at the university are refusing to meet with them over the situation amid legal action being considered over the potential redundancies.

UCU regional official Anne O’Sullivan said: "If management at the University of Wolverhampton continues to refuse to meet with us, UCU will have no choice but to ballot staff to take strike action.

"The culling of (these) courses would be devastating to current students and see their lecturers facing redundancy. It would also have a profound impact on the local area and future students as the courses on offer shrinks dramatically, with arts and humanities all but disappearing. Management urgently needs to change course."

Union bosses have warned the university could face legal action as the course closures are likely to result in more than 20 redundancies. It means the university has a statutory duty to consult with UCU, which has formally entered a dispute with the organisation, as the recognised trade union but this hasn't happened, the union said.

Leaders also claim the university has not responded to concerns raised in correspondence from UCU and last week cancelled a meeting with the union that had been in the diary for almost a year. It also cancelled a meeting of the board of governors.

University chiefs say the Covid pandemic has increased its costs, while enrolments have been falling. The university is now embarking on a “robust recovery action plan” which is understood to have included an internal cost-saving exercise. Staff are also being offered voluntary severance payments under a “mutually agreed resignation scheme”.

Meanwhile Dr Catherine Lamond, chair of the UCU negotiating committee at the university, claimed interim-vice chancellor Ian Campbell told lecturers there would be "no more than 500 staff redundancies" to combat its £20 million deficit.