Fete and fun run reap rewards for specialist college

Enjoying the face painting at the Derwen fete

The walk and fun run at the specialist further education college near Oswestry returned after a break of more than two years, raising more than £20,000, with more sponsorship coming in on a daily basis.

Students past and present, families, staff, volunteers and the local community all supported the college’s first ever combined sponsored event and fete. The sun shone, and the atmosphere was buzzing for the day of fun, games, shopping and food.

The day kicked off with the sponsored 10k, which saw Shropshire students Joe Osborne and Maisy Cadwallader complete their first 10k run. Oswestry pensioner Olive Morris, who has completed the annual walk a record 52 times, joined the throng, single-handedly raising hundreds of pounds for the charity.

A team from West Mercia Search and Rescue carried a stretcher along the route, which started and finished at the Gobowen-based College.

This was the first year, where the College, near Oswestry, combined the walk with the Summer Fete. Visitors flocked to the fete which hosted a market of 40 local craft and food stalls, bouncy castles, lots of games and activities.

Derwen College also showcased its own food, selling 14 flavours of homemade Derwen ice-cream, and special edition jams and chutneys to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.

The Walled Garden Café, Orangery Restaurant, Garden Centre and Gift Shop and Vintage Advantage charity shop also enjoyed roaring trade on the day.

Many of the stalls and all the outlets remained open on the Sunday, to create a bumper weekend of family fun.

All funds raised from the event will be used to support people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) who work, learn or live at Derwen.

Principal Meryl Green said she was delighted to see so many people visiting the college.

She said: “The sun came out and the atmosphere was just wonderful. After such a long time of not being able to host such big events, it was lovely to see so many people enjoying themselves on the walk, and at the fete, taking part in the fun activities and shopping at stalls and in our Derwen marketplace outlets.

“We would like to thank all our supporters who are generous with their time, their fundraising and their enthusiasm for the work of the college, and also to external stall holders and all our sponsors – the generosity and community spirit was inspiring.”