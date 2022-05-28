Market Drayton school class of 1980 to finally reunite after Covid delays

The Grove School class of 1980 will soon reunite

Market Drayton's Grove School Class of 1980 will be able to come together for a school reunion this summer, having initially planned to celebrate 40 years since they left school.

Now 42 years on, with more than 90 members on their Facebook page, the event will be held at The Royal British Legion in the town on August 20.

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 01/02/2020..Pic in Market Drayton at The Hippodrome (Wetherspoons) where old school friends, Class of 1980 from The Grove School, were having a meet up ahead of a big reunion where they are trying to get as many fellow pupils together as possible. L-R: Tracy Whitehouse, Donald Eley, Karen Eaton (nee Rutter), Chris Eaton, Lorraine Jones (nee Tomkinson) , Geri Dal Col (nee Adderley), Sarah O'Connor (nee Hickman), Mandy Sutton (nee Olding)..

Sarah O'Connor began organising the event in 2019, starting a Facebook group in February of that year posting a 'save the date' notice to her fellow classmates.

She said: "I am feeling excited about the event, it will be so lovely to see us all together re-living our youth with memories and of course dancing.

"There will be people there who I have not seen since we left school which will be amazing, hopefully most of them I will remember.

"We had a very little get together early in 2020 which was the start of reconnecting with everyone in preparation for the reunion.

"We only spent a couple hours together but the years melted away and we had a really good time, this was reassuring that a full reunion would go well.

"I don’t have much memory of leaving school, but I do remember taking photos on the field of friendship groups on our last day. We didn’t have things like proms in those days."

