Lessons in the kitchen for pupils from the Marches School

Ben Wilson, of Osnosh, with pupils from The Marches School, making a chicken and chickpea madras and nan bread, Isaac Clayton, 15, and Josh Bellingham, 14.

The Community Interest Company, OsNosh, is providing a unique educational experience for the students at The Centre in the town, thanks to funding from local company, Aico.

It is sponsoring the programme that delivers essential knowledge and skills through hands-on cookery sessions.

OsNosh says the aim is to teach basic kitchen skills alongside building self-esteem, developing employability skills and creating an inclusive learning experience different to the traditional classroom setting.

"These sessions also explore the environmental and social impact of food waste and how this can be addressed, as well as changing attitudes of an important generation at a critical time," Ben Wilson said.

"Each session has a focus on one or two core cookery skills from dough making to creating a sauce.

"The great thing about learning through food is the immediacy of the results: creating a sense of pride and achievement together and reinforcing the rewards of learning new skills. The students get to explore the new community roof garden and visit local food producers, all to help discover the benefits of consuming local foods."

The final event will take place at Aico, with students showcasing their learning by providing food for a wider audience.

Justine Holdsworth, from the Marches, said: "The students involved are really enjoying the experience so far and have taken great pride in the tasty dishes created."

OsNosh as appealing for both funding and volunteer support to expand this programme, develop community links and invest in the young people of Oswestry.