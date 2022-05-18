Street dance crew are thrilled with trophies and medals at competition

The Derwen College Crew

Derwen Dance Crew - DDC - is made up of students from Derwen College, near Oswestry.

The crew, entered the Audacity dance competition in Cannock, performed as a group and with individual performances, impressing a sold-out audience.

The competition at Chase Leisure Centre saw students Anna Redding, George Weston, Megan Probyn, Georgia Bennett-Lockey, Tom Newton-French and Nicole Williams receive individual and group trophies. DDC came second in the SEN Street Dance Crew, and the crew won many individual awards.

Megan, won the 18+ Contemporary Beginners and was second in Freestyle Street Dance categories. Nicole won first in Contemporary Intermediate, Tom was first in the Street Solo Beginners and Anna was first in Street Solo Intermediate.They have qualified for the Championship in 2023.

Performing Arts teacher Opal Trevor said: “I am incredibly proud of all of them. The comments from other dance schools and parents were phenomenal. This is what dance is all about; celebrating, equality and diversity.

“On the morning of competition team member Amy found she couldn't compete because of Covid.

"The crew changed their whole set including transitions and remembered everything when performing on stage this is pure professionalism. It was wonderful to be part of a such an inspirational event.

“This was DDC’s last time competing together as many of the dancers are now in their final year at college and will be moving on to their next chapters in life which is very exciting.”

Anna, from Shropshire, who will be going on to start a supported internship at college, in September, said: “I was mostly surprised when I got first place, and a bit starstruck, It was nice when we could see the crowd, who were on their feet, and cheering.

“It was brilliant. My mum and stepdad came to watch, and were really proud."

On Sunday, the crew will be visiting West Midlands Showground, in Shrewsbury, to perform at and enjoy a Charity Fun Day and Car Boot in aid of Little Rascals Foundation Charity.

Performing Arts is one of the pathways available to students, aged 16-25, at Derwen College.