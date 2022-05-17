Hard hitting production shown at secondary school

Students watch the production

The secondary school welcomed back Alter Ego Creative solutions with its powerful and eye-opening production, Chelsea's Story.

A spokesperson for the school said: "This is a hard hitting innovative and powerful production highlighting the very serious and emotional issue of child sexual exploitation.

"Chelsea's Story shows how young people, boys and girls, are groomed by adults for the purposes of sexual exploitation using various methods, ensnaring young people and eventually taking complete control and dominating their lives.

"The school is aware just what an impact these shows are and how they can make a real difference to the safety and awareness of the young people in their care. As well as ensuring all the students saw the production, the Marches also opened it up to the local community.

"The production has been seen by hundreds of professionals and parents, who state that it has helped them understand the risks and recognise the warning signs of Child Sexual Exploitation for themselves and their friends and families.