College student helping charity supporting Ukraine appeals

Aimee Pike with pet carriers

Former Ercall Wood School student Aimee Pike, from Apley, is studying a level three health and social care course at Telford College and as part of her work placement module, the 19-year-old has been volunteering for the Food Share Project.

Donations are collated, put on to pallets, and transported to Ukraine, before being delivered right at the heart of the war zone to support communities trying to survive.

“My duties have included shop floor work, stock control, loading lorries and anything else I can help with,” said Aimee, who is hoping to move onto a career in the armed services.

“We’re looking for any donations that people can manage especially small pet carriers, foldable strollers, bottles of water and tinned food (with ring pulls).”

Aimee began her studies at Telford College on a level two health and social care course, and soon decided she wanted to become a paramedic.

She said: “I’ve always been interested in science and biology, and so combining that with my interest in working with the community makes being a paramedic the perfect career pathway.

“I progressed to preparing to work in adult social care, which is a course to help you move on to the full level three health and social care course, but I needed a bit more time to achieve my English qualification which is why I took this course first.”

Aimee now blends her studies with a part-time job, work placement and college work.

She said: “Passing my English qualification was one of my biggest achievements and I’m extremely proud of myself. It’s taken me a bit longer than other people but I’ve kept my focus and determination, and that’s the advice I’d give to anyone.

“My college course is very rewarding – my aim is to fully qualify, build my experience, and then consider a career in the British Army or another of the services.”

Learner manager Sarah Cadenne de Lannoy said: “During her time with us, Aimee has performed exceptionally well and she is a true college ambassador.

“On her placement at the food bank, she is also doing amazingly well and talks about how much she has gained from speaking to the families, as well as ‘sneaking’ in a bit extra to help.

“She has already built up a list of regulars who wait for her to be on shift as she is so lovely.”

To find out more about the Food Share Project visit: http://www.connectaid.org.uk/

More details about the health and social care courses at Telford College are available at www.telfordcollege.ac.uk.

The college is holding an open event on May 25 from 5pm to 7pm, giving prospective students to find out more about courses and facilities, and meet tutors and current students.