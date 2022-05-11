Top revision tips from students who have aced their A-level and GCSE exams

Exam season can be stressful for teenagers

As millions of teenagers prepare for final exams across the country this month, here is their advice to those completing their GSCE and A-levels this summer.

1. Do what makes you happy

Lacking motivation can be quite a flat feeling and it is important to try and stay positive. I’ve found it is much easier to stay positive about work when I’m just more positive in general. So, do what cheers you up! Personally, I have a huge playlist that is full of upbeat, strong, positive songs and I have a loud listen to while I set myself up to work. But find what helps you.

Beth, third year English literature student

2. Streeeeetch

A little physical exercise will re-energise you and make you feel refreshed. But regular stretching before bed will ensure you sleep better – and we all work better with sleep. Getting quality sleep is hard when you’re stressed, so 20 minutes of stretching helps.

Freddie, final year business management student

3. Find your ideal space

Find a place to study that works for you. For me this was either the library or at the local coffee shop. I found I got more work done in these places, away from distractions like the TV. It helped me focus on what I needed to do and I was less tempted to waste time.

Harvey, second year modern languages student

4. Say ‘so long’ to social media

I didn’t realise just how much time I was spending every day mindlessly scrolling until I deleted the apps and saw my screen time plummet. I didn’t delete my accounts completely, I just deleted them from my phone but even this made a huge difference as scrolling on a phone is so much more addictive than on a desktop. Be disciplined in moving away from your phone when working.

Molly, third year English literature student

5. Get back to nature

Trees, nature, parks. The best thing about most exam seasons being in summer is that the weather is always perfect for a quiet walk in the park. I’m sure this May will be filled with beautiful walks, so get out and clear your ahead before revising.

Eaad, second year maths student

6. Don’t forfeit your social life!

Taking a night off or a couple of hours to catch up with a friend every so often, is essential to keeping your sanity. You can’t be expected to study all the time! If you start early enough, taking a night off to go out with friends really isn’t going to make much of a difference when it comes to your exam. In fact, it will probably help to improve your mood when studying, which in turn will more likely help you to stay motivated.