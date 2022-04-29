Teachers and children unite at theatre for Shropshire Bookfest's Big Book Award

Bookfest winning author Joe Brady meets pupils from Longnor Primary School, at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

A buzzing celebration took place at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury for the awards ceremony of the Shropshire Bookfest Big Book Award 2022.

The Big Book Award is a child-led reading project which involves students aged nine to 11 as they hunt for the 'best book' to have been published in the last two years.

Shortlisted authors spoke about their inspiration behind their work, answered questions put to them by pupils and shared their passion and enthusiasm for literature.

Author Joe Brady and illustrator Patrice Aggs of the book 'No Country' scooped up the top prize for their topical graphic novel set in a war-torn Britain.

Arabella Windsor, from Packwood Haugh School in Shrewsbury, said: "No Country is an incredible story full of heart stopping moments. I was dragged into it and I could not stop reading it."

The book, which is set in a future Britain where civil war rages, has shown that children have been touched by conflict in other parts of the world, such as Ukraine.

'No Country' has offered children involved in Bookfest, a channel to express their understanding of this conflict and their empathy has been championed throughout the project.

Henry Bell, a pupil from Longnor CE Primary School in Shrewsbury, said: "It’s like Ukraine, so we can support the book."

Since January of this year, six inspirational children’s books have been introduced into classrooms for children to immerse themselves in – and to vote for their favourite.

Natalie Johnson, headteacher at Bicton CE Primary School, said: “I just wanted to share with you what a huge success Bookfest is at our school.

"The children have never read so avidly, and there is so much book talk happening – it’s incredible. We have reluctant readers who are engaged, focused and getting such satisfaction from reading the books.”

During the reading and reviewing stage of the project in the Spring term, pupils from 42 primary schools across the county also took part in a letter writing competition.

The pupils composed letters to a character in a chosen shortlisted book offering them some advice at a key point in the plot.

The overall winner of the competition was revealed to be Erin Hogan from St Winefride’s School in Shrewsbury, whose letter was read out loud by author Tim Tilley at the event.

Runners up of the competition were: Nathaniel Hale from Lilleshall Primary School, Rosie Cashmore from Rushbury CE Primary School, Grace Fellows from St John’s Catholic Primary School Bridgnorth, Georgia Davison from Shrewsbury High Prep School and Edie Bell from Prestfelde School.

The creative response competition, as part of the project, also saw children take part in workshops to produce either a soliloquy, a dialogue, a radio play short or a film trailer.

This competition was supported by Pentabus Theatre Company, whose artistic director presented Longden CE Primary School with the award for winning the competition.

Runner ups in the competition included: Castlefields Primary School Bridgnorth, Packwood Haugh School and Cheswardine Nursery & Primary School.