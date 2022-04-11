Artist's impressions revealed of new £1.4million replacement school nursery building

Artist impression of new £1.4 million Redhill Nursery development in Telford by Morris Property

Construction developers Morris Property say their project at Redhill Primary School will take eight months and see a temporary nursery building installed while the current building is demolished.

The building will make way for the new single-storey, steel framed construction, designed by Shrewsbury based architects Baart Harries Newall.

It will feature a glass lantern roof light, sliding wall in the main hall to sub-divide the space and a timber canopy to provide cover for outdoor soft play areas.

The nursery is registered for 37 places, and the Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust is keen to invite other primary schools to join Redhill in using the new facilities.

Morris Property has already completed a number of school projects in the county, including refurbishment and building work at Telford Langley School, Ladygrove Primary School in Telford, Newport Junior and Shrewsbury School.

Redhill headteacher Claire Whiting said: “These are undoubtedly exciting times for the school and we are all excited to see the work take shape.

"We are constantly seeking ways in which we can improve our offer and provide facilities that inspire our children. We will be watching with interest as Morris Property bring the plan to life.”

James West, chief executive at Morris Property added: “We were thrilled to win this tender as our experience and reputation in the education sector continues to grow.