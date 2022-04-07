Students shine in music competition

The competition took place at Concord College

After performing to what the independent adjudicator Tony Coupe described as a ‘wonderful evening of classical music’ in the Concord College final, student Jack Wai was declared the winner.

He said that Jack, 18, who is currently studying for his A levels in chemistry, physics, biology and mathematics at Acton Burnell-based Concord, conveyed a ‘sense of sheer delight in his playing.’

Jack, who is also currently preparing for his LTCL Diploma, began playing the piano at the age of five.

He had, said Tony Coupe, director of music at Ellesmere College, communicated ‘extremely well’ with the orchestra and his performance was a ‘joy and privilege to hear.’

The judge went on to say: “The eight soloists performed at an unbelievable high standard showing what we all know, that given the right opportunities and support, children can be remarkable.”

Mr Coupe added: “Putting on a competition of this calibre takes dedication, passion and a huge amount of energy.”

And he congratulated Concord College’s head of music Stavros Kokkinos who not only organised the event and conducted all eight pieces, but also took care of the competing students.

Mr Kokkinos said: “The students did themselves and their respective schools proud. It takes many years of dedication and hard work to reach the stands of music-making we witnessed during the competition final.

“There is an extraordinary amount of pressure that comes with putting oneself under the spotlight and I commend our finalists for handling it so well.

“Throughout the various stages of the competition they showed a level of professionalism and resilience that is truly worthy of praise.”

He added: “I was genuinely impressed with their authoritative interpretation and confidence on stage. I couldn’t be more proud for them.”

The competitors included four pianists and a violinist from Concord and three strings players on violin, viola and double bass from Shrewsbury School.

The four pianists competing all study at Concord College and learn with piano tutor Mrs Maria Giles.

She said: “It has been another exciting year for many of my piano pupils preparing various concertos for this competition – all participants excelled themselves.”

Mr Kokkinos added: “Special thanks must go to the contestants’ music teachers for all their help and expert input during the preparation stages.

“Our orchestra and their leader Julia Hargreaves did a brilliant job with accompanying the finalists too. The orchestra rose to the occasion.”