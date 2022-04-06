Notification Settings

Students learn about the world of work in visit to Oswestry company

By Sue AustinOswestryEducationPublished:

Oswestry company, Aico, recently welcomed Business Studies and Travel & Tourism students from North Shropshire College for an educational workshop.

North Shropshire College students at Aico
North Shropshire College students at Aico

Students were introduced to the world of work, as well as the various careers and apprenticeship options available.

The students received a tour of Aico’s headquarters before taking part in a range of activities in Aico’s Centre of Excellence.

Their first challenge was in the style of an escape room aimed at team-building, then a customer service workshop, where they had to decide how best to handle a difficult customer.

The final workshop of the day focused on marketing during which the students were asked to design and create their own exhibition stand,

The developed some innovative ideas, including a walk-in-wardrobe stand for a clothes brand, as well as a stand that focused on sustainability and the environment.

All activities were led by Aico colleagues, who volunteered their time. Imogen Bickford from Internal Sales said: “This was the first educational workshop that I have been involved in since joining Aico last year. It was great to be able to talk to students about my job role and share my experiences in Customer Service. Hopefully the students found it useful in helping them decide their next steps.”

Louise Evans, Lecturer of Business and Health and Social Care from North Shropshire College said: “The students really enjoyed themselves. It is important for them to take part in practical activities which are linked to the working environment, and they have been able to use today as evidence towards their respective courses.”

Aico has developed a range of initiatives to support students in their local communities, from work experience placements, delivering educational sessions and offering careers advice and guidance.

Find out more about Aico in the Community here: www.aico.co.uk/in-the-community.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

