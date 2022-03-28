Inspirational 'Polar Preet' talks to students in Telford

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 25/03/2022 - Preet Chandi known as "Polar Preet", the 32 year old British Indian army officer who was the first woman of colour to complete a harrowing 1126km journey to the South Pole in 40 days. Pictured here visiting the students at Ercall Wood Academy in Telford..

Captain Harpreet Kaur Chandi, a physiotherapist and British Army Medical Officer, now nicknamed Polar Preet, earlier this year became the first woman of colour to complete a harrowing solo and unsupported 700-mile trek to the South Pole.

She told pupils at Ercall Wood Academy during her life she had been told 'no, you cannot do that' but explained that people are capable of doing anything they wanted.

During her gruelling trek, the 32-year-old, from Derby, battled temperatures of minus 50 Centigrade and winds of up to 60mph while pulling a 90 kilogram sledge.

Captain Chandi, who is Sikh, became the first person to reach the South Pole on foot in two years and completed the trek in a little over 40 days.

She told of how she suffered from exhaustion towards the end of her journey on January 3 this year and how it was snowing when she arrived at the South Pole.

However, Captain Chandi managed to complete her challenge almost a week ahead of schedule.

She is currently visiting schools across the UK before planning another expedition later this year.

As many as 370 of the 980 pupils at Ercall Wood Academy joined an assembly to listen to her inspirational talk.

Virginia Ritchie, part of the school's careers team, said: "Captain Chandi was spectacularly inspirational and said that we should all embrace our differences and not listen to those people telling us we cannot do something.

"We learned a lot about the South Pole but also about aspirations and working hard to reach our goals.

"Those from the 11 to 12-year-old sections were particularly keen to ask questions.