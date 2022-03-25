Pupils support children's hospital with pink day

Students at a county school have raised hundreds for charity

Many of the Concord College students, from form 3 to 6.2, as well as members of staff up to the senior management team, not only engaged in the pyjamas and pink themed day – some even wore slippers and dressing gowns.

And so far the Acton Burnell-based college has raised more than £450 with several donations still to come in and some staff and students directly donating to Birmingham Children’s Hospital via their website.

“It’s very many thanks to all who donned pyjamas or stepped out in pink on a beautiful, sunny spring day,” said head of lower school Mrs Rachel Coward.

“We were delighted to see a fine collection of onesies, including a dinosaur complete with tail, some very smart pyjama combinations with colour dressing gowns adding to the overall impact, as well as some striking pink ensembles.

“We firmly hope to continue to support the amazing work of Birmingham Children’s Hospital and their ongoing care in coming years.”

The college’s outreach team organised the event and member and form 5 British student Holly Plant,15, said: “The outreach team is grateful to everyone in the Concord community who got involved and contributed.”