Shropshire schoolchildren delighted as hot air balloon arrives at playing field

The pupils couldn't quite believe what they were seeing

The children at the Old Hall School in Wellington then gathered outside to see the red balloon inflate on the grounds.

The colourful spectacle, organised by Virgin Balloon Flights, was greeted with cheers of delight by more than 230 pupils as the pilot guided the balloon on a few short trips up and down so they could see it in the air.

Martin Stott, headteacher at the private school, said the balloon caused a great deal of excitement with pupils surprised by the early morning visitor.

"It was lovely to see such delight on their faces as they spotted the balloon in the playing fields," added Mr Stott.

"I think they could not quite believe what they were seeing.

"It’s not every day a hot air balloon ends up in your school playground.

"We are also so grateful to pilot Steve for talking to the children and answering questions so they could find out more about hot air balloons and what a fascinating job it is to fly in them.

"It is always worthwhile to encourage situations where young children get to meet real people in unusual jobs so they can see for themselves how many opportunities there are out there in terms of careers and even just trying new things."

Following the display, the pilot Steve Richards also stayed on at the school to take part in a question and answer session to allow the children to find out more about hot air balloons and what it is like to fly them.

Matt Jones, managing director of Virgin Balloon Flights said: "With such a busy flying season across the whole of the UK, it really does feel special when we’re able to say ‘yes’ to an invitation from a local school.

"Hot air balloons give you the same magical feeling whatever your age – the sight of them brings joy to both kids and grown-ups alike.