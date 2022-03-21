School colour run raises thousands for charity

Pupils at Ercall Wood Academy taking part in a charity colour run

As many as 340 students, out of a total of 900 enrolled at Ercall Wood Academy School, in Wellington, Telford, were splashed with pink, green, purple and yellow paint as they took part in the event organised by Will Smithson, head of physical education, and a team of staff members.

Students donned old white shirts to be showered with paint during the dress-down day which raised £900 towards a total of more than £3,000.

Funds are to be split between Comic Relief, Prevent ALL, a charity set up in aid of a Telford boy undergoing treatment for Leukaemia, Macmillan Cancer Support and Severn Hospice.

Will said: "It was fun for everyone as teachers Ryan Hickman, Charles Tor, Sarah Morris and Megan Briggs threw paint over the students.

"Students had to run through an obstacle course rather than race and they were invited to do as many laps as they wanted.

"There were tyres, a slalom and jumps to overcome and the event raised a total of more than £3,000.

"We are really pleased with the outcome and the children really enjoyed the Colour Run.

"It was good to see so many taking part as we organised a similar event two years ago when 150 students took part.

"This year we doubled the number of those wanting to run and raised even more funds for these very good causes.

"Three students raised the most money with Liv Eccleston, from Year 7, collecting £150, Oliver Johnson, from Year 9 getting £135, and Evan Marsh, from Year 10, raising £100.