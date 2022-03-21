College gets in the swim for two charities

Some of those involved in Swim 24

More than 60 students and staff took turns in the Concord College swimming pool for 24 hours in support of Shropshire Cerebral Palsy Society and Dreamcatcher Children.

This ensured all three lanes of the pool were occupied with continual swimming for 24 hours.

Event organiser Mrs Julia Kerslake said: “Swimmers of all standards and speeds volunteered to take a turn.

“Some started at 30 minutes whilst the college’s elite swimmers completed over four hours of swimming during the day.

“It was a fabulous spectacle. The participants, including the college’s dedicated lifeguard team, worked extremely hard and were exhausted. But they had so much fun too.”

Swimmers, all of whom donated to take part, in addition to those who simple donated, raised £1,200 for Concord’s two chosen charities.

The Shropshire Cerebral Palsy Society supports people in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin who have cerebral palsy and Dreamcatcher Children is a charity supporting chronically and terminally ill children in Shropshire and Mid Wales by providing memorable experiences.