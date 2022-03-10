Uni to hold first in-person open day of the year

The open day will be taking place this month

The first in-person open day this year will enable visitors to experience the university campus for themselves, talk to lecturers, support staff and current students, and take part in a range of course-related activities.

Kim Chadwick-Reaney, outreach manager, said: “It is great to be welcoming people to our campus for the first in-person open day of the year.

“We know from talking to our current students that experiencing our campus, its award-winning facilities, and everything it has to offer really does make an impact and so we cannot wait to meet our visitors on March 19.

“It will be an immersive campus experience, complete with course talks, ambassador tours and even live animals and spring is always a great time to visit.”

"During the day, the University’s main subject areas will be holding course talks at regular half hour intervals, to examine how their Harper Adams courses prepare our students for the challenges of tomorrow.

"The talks also set the scene for some of our interactive activities, including the agriculture team, demonstrating alternative uses for the lateral flow tests which have become a regular feature of everyday life since March 2020, suturing practice from vet nursing experts in our new Veterinary Education Centre, a mini Engineering challenge for students who have just experience our Engineering facilities, and much more.

“There’s lots of fun to get involved in, and there are lots of people on hand to answer questions, whether that is chatting to one of our students about what social life might look like, to finding out more about funding or accommodation from our dedicated support staff.

“It is natural that prospective students will have lots of questions they want to ask.