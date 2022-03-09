Staff and students take on a gruelling cycling challenge in college

Student with sports teachers Sian Thomas and Steve Evans

Sports teachers Sian Thomas and Steve Evans will be leading the pack, and have challenged themselves to a punishing 24 hours non-stop session on spin bikes. Their challenge takes place in the main reception area of Derwen College, in Gobowen, on April 1 starting at 12 noon.

Spectators, supporters and other spinners will be joining them for this event, which is a first for the further education college for 16-25 year olds with special educational needs and disabilities.

Sian and Steve have been busy recruiting other staff members, students and local sponsors to join them as they spin their way through the 24-hour challenge. Each person taking part will be embarking on their own personal challenge; some will be aiming to spin for an hour, others have committed to far longer sessions on the bike. Their aim is to raise funds and lend some moral support to Sian and Steve. Money raised from the challenge will be used to purchase bespoke sports equipment for people with learning difficulties and disability to use.

Students Luke Hodges and Izzy Smith are just two of the students who will be joining the challenge. Izzy will be attempting to cycle for one hour, which will be a huge milestone challenge for her. Luke has already managed to raise £100 in donations.

Local companies from across Shropshire have also pledged their support for the challenge with some notable donations, helping to bring the fundraising tally up to £1,000 already. The target is £5,000.

Businesses including PAS North West, Tanat Valley Coaches, Zest Ladies, Nyke Energy and Lion Quays Spa have all supported the event with donations, raffle prizes and lending equipment for the event.

Sian said: “We are very grateful for the wonderful support our sponsors and donors have given to the event – they have helped us to kickstart our fundraising with very generous donations and support.

“There are still opportunities for more local companies to get involved and support our spinners during this challenge, we would love to hear from anyone who would like to support our challenge.”