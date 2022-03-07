Salopians urged to have their say on plans for two new Shrewsbury schools

An artist's impression of how the new primary school could look

Locals have been invited to share their views on the proposals displayed at the Shropshire Conference Centre in Mytton Oak Road, Shrewsbury.

These include proposals for a new primary school and a special educational needs and disability school on Squinter Pip Way in Bowbrook.

Consultations are taking place from 3pm to 7pm hosted by DPP Planning on behalf of the main contractor, Bowmer and Kirkland, as well as Shropshire Council and the Department for Education, who are funding the development.

The proposals will comprise the building of two new schools which will be run separately, with the primary school being funded by Shropshire Council and operated by The 3-18 Education Trust.

The SEND school will be funded by the Department for Education and managed by the Youth Engagement Schools Trust.

The new schools will provide modern teaching environments and will accommodate some 210 pupils in the primary school as well as additional places in a nursery and space for 120 pupils at the SEND school, both primary and secondary age.

The proposed development will also offer a number of external play areas for the students, including two multi-use games area courts, three large grass pitches, hard-standing and soft informal play areas and a sensory garden as well as habitat areas.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for children and education, said: "It is very exciting to see the proposed plans for a new primary and SEND school for Shrewsbury.

"This is an exciting opportunity to work with our partners to expand and enhance the range of both primary and specialist provision already on offer for Shropshire children.

"Our aim is to ensure that Shropshire children with SEND receive the same opportunities in life as other children and young people."