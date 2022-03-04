Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Reading plays a daily part in the role of students at school in Wellington

By Sue AustinWellingtonEducationPublished:

Staff and students at Charlton School in Wellington, Telford jumped into the pages of their favourite books to celebrate the 25th birthday of World Book Day.

World Book Day at Charlton School, Wellington
World Book Day at Charlton School, Wellington

Reading at Charlton is a big deal, with amongst other initiatives, a daily 20-minute reading session to all students, every day.

Mr Robinson Literacy Coordinator at Charlton said the aim of the sessions was to promote a love of reading and to boost literacy skills.

He said: "I am so proud of all of the staff and students at the school, once more the school community has come together to promote and encourage a love of reading, all of the proceeds from today will be used to purchase engaging new books for the school library to continue the school’s ambition to turn all young people into readers."

Mr Andy McNaughton, the school Principal said: "At Charlton we are unwaveringly inclusive and determined to eradicate all barriers to educational success, we are committed to ensuring that reading is not a barrier to learning for any of our students. We are very proud of the work that is done across the school to instil a love of learning and to encourage reading for pleasure."

World Book Day aims to changes lives through a love of books and shared reading. The charities mission is to promote reading for pleasure. Reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator of a child’s future success – more than their family circumstances, their parents’ educational background or their income. World Book Day is marked in over 100 countries around the globe.

Education
News
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News