Reading plays a daily part in the role of students at school in Wellington

World Book Day at Charlton School, Wellington

Reading at Charlton is a big deal, with amongst other initiatives, a daily 20-minute reading session to all students, every day.

Mr Robinson Literacy Coordinator at Charlton said the aim of the sessions was to promote a love of reading and to boost literacy skills.

He said: "I am so proud of all of the staff and students at the school, once more the school community has come together to promote and encourage a love of reading, all of the proceeds from today will be used to purchase engaging new books for the school library to continue the school’s ambition to turn all young people into readers."

Mr Andy McNaughton, the school Principal said: "At Charlton we are unwaveringly inclusive and determined to eradicate all barriers to educational success, we are committed to ensuring that reading is not a barrier to learning for any of our students. We are very proud of the work that is done across the school to instil a love of learning and to encourage reading for pleasure."