College goes online for open day

Concord College

Doctor Michael Truss, who was appointed principal at Acton Burnell-based Concord College last September will welcome people to the online event.

He said: “I am looking forward to welcoming hundreds more prospective students, parents and agents to learn more about Concord College which delivers outstanding education outcomes for students.

“This is a unique mixing of purposeful academic experience with our joyful, friendly atmosphere."

He will be accompanied for the introductory welcome talk by vice principal Tom Lawrence and head of lower school Rachel Coward.

This will be followed by a talk addressing all aspects of the admissions process involving a question and answer session with admissions secretary Swyn McGregor and marketing and development officer Suzanne Truss.

Swyn said: “The college would ordinarily arrange campus visits on a one-to-one basis and while we have welcomed some visitors back to Concord this term we understand that many families around the world may not have the opportunity to visit at this time.

“With Concord’s three previous online open days welcoming over 1,000 attendees, the college is confident the online experience is an insightful and useful alternative to a face-to-face visit.”