Children's author visits county school

Children's author Simon James Green is joined by Prestfelde School pupils Albert Lutz, and Elsa Welch, during his visit.

Reading the books in class time was not enough for the children in a year two class in Shrewsbury’s Prestfelde School.

The next step was for everyone to write a letter to award-winning author and screenwriter Simon James Green, to ask him to visit.

Simon, the author of children’s favourites Llama Glamarama, Fabulous Frankie and Sleepover Takeover, officially opened the new library in “Little P”, the pre-prep department at the school during his visit.

The library has been renovated and restocked with shelves of new books thanks to the fundraising efforts of the school’s parent-run Friends Of Prestfelde committee.

Mr Green's visit involved story-telling,talks, book signings and workshops with the pupils.

Sophie Richards, Year two form tutor and event manager said: "The children and the teachers all love Simon’s books – Llama Glamarama is a particular favourite – it’s about a Llama called Larry, who has a secret: he loves to dance.

"The story is very funny and contains very positive messages about being true to yourself, even if you are a bit different.

"To be able to chat with Simon and hear him read the story is a brilliant experience for the children.