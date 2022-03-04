Children enjoy 'absolutely brilliant' World Book Day meeting author Tom Percival

Author Tom Percival with, clockwise from bottom: Willow Pinnington, nine, Amelia Morris, nine, Inayah Hassan, eight, Brianna Inkpin, five, Raife Pawson, four, Lexi-Mai Cook, eight, Renell Francis, seven, Florence Tan, five, Isaac Turnock, six, and Lenika Roache, nine

Pupils at Hadley Learning Community Primary Phase, were introduced to author Tom Percival, who wrote the Big Bright Feelings range and the Dream Defenders series.

Tom delivered an assembly to the children where he discussed his journey to becoming an author, the illustration process and also created a new story with pupils.

Tom, who studied Graphic Design at the University of South Wales, emphasised the importance of 'never giving up' and 'trying and trying again' until you succeed.

Hannah Bradshaw, Year 6 teacher, said: "Tom Percival ran workshops with individual classes, as well as reading one of his stories to both Reception and Year 1.

"We were thrilled that every year group were able to spend time with Tom. We gave children the opportunity to buy Tom Percival books in advance.

"At the end of the day, Tom stayed for book signings where over 100 students got a personalised message and signature, along with the chance to speak to Tom one-to-one.

"Tom Percival commented how the children contributed with such enthusiasm."

It comes as a 'buddy system' has been launched within the school library to give pupils the opportunity to read with peers in other year groups.

And winners of the Readers Restaurant initiative have been awarded with a lunch with headteacher Maddie Griffin, the Reading Leads and Tom Percival.

"The children, who could come dressed as any book character, have thoroughly enjoyed themselves," Ms Bradshaw added.

"One Year 6 mentioned it was ‘an absolutely brilliant day. I had the best time.’

"All staff made such wonderful contributions in terms of outfits and learning opportunities for the students.

"We strive to create a buzz around reading every day at HLC, but today it felt electric.

"We look forward to taking on the key messages delivered by Tom and continuing our reading journey as a school."

World Book Day was set up by UNESCO in 1995 to inspire reading for pleasure among children and young people.

As WBD has just celebrated its 25th event, children across the county have been dressing up as their favourite characters to celebrate.