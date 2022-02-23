New sports pitches could grace two mid Wales towns

Councillor Peter Lewis

Powys County Council and Freedom Leisure are looking to install the new facilities at Llanfair Caereinion Sports Centre and Llanfyllin Sports Centre to replace the outdated pitches. The 3G pitches could be suitable for football, hockey and a number of other outdoor sports.

New and improved energy saving floodlighting schemes could be installed.

A planning application will be submitted and a tender process will begin shortly. If given the go-ahead, the work could take place in the summer.

It follows the recent similar investment a Llanidloes sports centre.

The council says that, with all through schools had been created in both towns. and learner experience could be even more greatly improved with the new pitches which would also benefit the general community.

Councillr Rachel Powell, Cabinet Member for Young People and Culture, said: “If these developments go ahead, not only will it demonstrate our continued commitment to provide high-quality, inclusive and fully accessible leisure facilities for all communities in Powys, but it will be another great example of partnership working between the council and Freedom Leisure.”

Llanfyllin Councillor Peter Lewis, County Councillor said: “This is fantastic news for Llanfyllin. The 3G pitch will be an enormous benefit to Ysgol Llanfyllin and all the other sporting groups that use the leisure centre and would also make it more accessible for more groups from all around the area to use a superior all-weather facility in Llanfyllin.