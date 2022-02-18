Notification Settings

List of schools closed in Shropshire today as Storm Eunice blows in

By David Stubbings

A number of schools across Shropshire and Mid Wales have been closed on Friday due.

A combination of Storm Eunice, staff shortages and pre-planned staff development days have led to a number of schools not opening their gates to pupils for the last day before the half-term holiday.

The schools closed in Shropshire today are:

Primary schools

Brown Clee

Woodside, Wem

Trefonen

The Meadows, Oswestry

Our Lady Roman Catholic School, Oswestry

Secondary schools

Church Stretton Academy

Lacon Childs, Much Wenlock

The Marches, Oswestry

Lakelands, Ellesmere

Mary Webb, Pontesbury

Oldbury Wells, Bridgnorth; Meole Brace, Shrewsbury

Other

St Martins all age school near Oswestry

Tuition Medical Behaviour Support Service education centres

Across the border all schools in Powys, Wrexham and Denbighshire are also closed.

