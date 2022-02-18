List of schools closed in Shropshire today as Storm Eunice blows in

A combination of Storm Eunice, staff shortages and pre-planned staff development days have led to a number of schools not opening their gates to pupils for the last day before the half-term holiday.
The schools closed in Shropshire today are:
Primary schools
Brown Clee
Woodside, Wem
Trefonen
The Meadows, Oswestry
Our Lady Roman Catholic School, Oswestry
Secondary schools
Church Stretton Academy
Lacon Childs, Much Wenlock
The Marches, Oswestry
Lakelands, Ellesmere
Mary Webb, Pontesbury
Oldbury Wells, Bridgnorth; Meole Brace, Shrewsbury
Other
St Martins all age school near Oswestry
Tuition Medical Behaviour Support Service education centres
Across the border all schools in Powys, Wrexham and Denbighshire are also closed.