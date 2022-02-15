Notification Settings

Pupils secure prestigious scholarships after audition success

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyEducationPublished:

Two young musicians have won prestigious scholarships to attend a county private school, following tough auditions earlier this month.

Barney Welch and Benedict Farquharson, of Prestfelde School in Shrewsbury have both won scholarships to Shrewsbury School.
Prestefelde School pupils Barney Welch, 12, and Ben Farquharson, 13, have seen their talents and hard work rewarded with scholarships to Shrewsbury School.

Barney Welch from Shrewsbury played trombone, piano and drums as well as singing two solos.

He takes lessons at the Royal Northern College of Music’s Junior School, fitting the commitment around a busy schedule as an academic scholar at Prestfelde School.

Form-mate Ben, also from Shrewsbury, won a Burney music scholarship, playing oboe, piano and singing – in his case including a performance of Proud Of Your Boy, which was written for Aladdin.

Like Barney, Ben is an academic scholar at Prestfelde and on his main instruments is playing at Grade 6 level or above.

Ben is also pleased to have matched the scholarship won to Shrewsbury School a few years ago by his older sister Rose.

Former director of music Jeremy Lund, who accompanied the boys in their auditions, praised their dedication, musicianship and composure.

He said: "Both boys took on difficult challenges and passed with flying colours – I am delighted for them, and they can look forward to a busy and exciting future at their senior school.

"For now, it’s back to the classroom, and to the school production of Bugsy Malone later this term.”

Prestfelde School will be hosting its next open morning on May 6.

