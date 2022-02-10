Television auctioneer performs official opening of new classrooms at North Shropshire school

Antiques expert Christina Trevanion, was on hand top open a new classroom building that been finished . With her are: Headteacher: Rowena Kaminski, CEO of Marches Academy trust: Sarah Finch and pupils: Max Gould 7, Gabriela Polak 10, Eliza Wainwright 7 and Kieran Bennett 11..

Tilsock School welcomed the local auctioneer this week to see the two new classrooms and the outdoor area that is part of the new development.

And she said no one should underestimate the power of primary eduction.

A significant increase in pupil numbers since the school joined the Marches Academy Trust in December 2017, meant Tilstock CE Primary and Nursery school needed two additional classrooms.

The project was funded by the Marches Academy Trust capital funding allocated for improvements to our school buildings.

The Trust said it was delighted to work with local building contractor, Gratton Oakes who it said met and surpassed the brief of the project by connecting the classrooms to the countryside around them. Giving the children and staff a perfect viewing gallery of local wildlife.

The new building provides two new classrooms, a washroom and storage space for the children to learn. There is also an outdoor decked area and even vegetable boxes to enhance outdoor learning.

Christina Trevanion, who owns Trevanion a local auction house and valuers in Whitchurch, joined staff governors and pupils took part in the opening and the school hopes to welcome families and members of the community to an event later in the summer term.

Christina said: “I am delighted to open these wonderful new classrooms at Tilstock School. The reading area with the comfortable seating is the perfect place to get lost in a book. The team have really thought about maximising the space and making it a great place to learn. You can’t underestimate the power of primary education as it really is the foundation to the rest of your life. The extension also offers a new outdoor space for reflection time and to support wellbeing.”

Headteacher, Rowena Kaminski said: “The school has continued to make positive changes since joining the Marches Academy Trust. From exploring the environment in our spacious grounds to enjoying our creative curriculum our pupils demonstrate an excellent attitude to learning.

"The pupils enjoy a wealth of enriching extra-curricular activities from team sports to yoga and cookery in our superb wraparound care. We also offer a bus service from surrounding areas making choosing the right school for pupils an even easier change to make.