School closure expected to be agreed by council

The council is expected to agree the closure of the school next week

Powys County Council's cabinet will take take a decision on the future of Llanfihangel Rhydithon County Primary School on Tuesday.

The authority had confirmed its intentions to close the school earlier this year.

Tuesday will see cabinet members consider objections made to the plan during a consultation – with more than 250 received.

If the council does decide to go ahead with the move the school would close from August 31.

Pupils would move to attend their nearest alternative school, according to the council.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said: "After carefully considering the objections, I will be recommending to cabinet that they approve the proposal to close Llanfihangel Rhydithon C.P. School.

"We are committed to transforming the learner experience and entitlement for our learners and we will achieve this by delivering our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys 2020-2030.

"Our strategy is ambitious, exciting and we believe it will give our learners the best possible start they deserve. However, as we start to implement it, we will be faced with significant decisions as we look to address some of the challenges facing education in Powys which include the high proportion of small schools in the county, decreasing pupil numbers and the high number of surplus places.