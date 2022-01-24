St Laurence School in Ludlow

St Laurence Primary School, in Jockey Field, was opened in 1992 and is one of three primaries in the town.

A planning application lodged with Shropshire Council in the last few days says there are currently 227 pupils, including at the nursery.

It said: “The school is rapidly reaching capacity and pupil numbers are expected to exceed that in the next few years.”

A plan, lodged on Friday proposes a single storey extension to provide additional classroom space to three junior classrooms and infill next to the existing music room and study room.

Shropshire Council’s premises services section says they want to replicate as far as possible the existing masonry and roof. Windows and doors will incorporate triple glazing for “thermal benefits and longevity”.

Work at the site is proposed to start in the summer and be completed by Christmas.