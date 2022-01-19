Wolverhampton University told to improve by Ofsted

The University of Wolverhampton

A team of eight officers from Ofsted conducted a full review of services at the University of Wolverhampton in November – the results of which have been published this week.

As well as its city sites, the university has campuses in Walsall and Telford.

In the report, lead inspector Richard Deane said the university’s leaders needed to ensure they identified the information of all the progress made by its apprentices, to make sure they obtained what was expected of them from their respective starting points.

The report stated: “Leaders must ensure that they understand thoroughly apprentices’ next steps and destinations so they can determine the suitability of their curriculum to help them to achieve their ambitions.

“Managers must ensure that lecturers plan learning so that students can apply new knowledge at work – avoiding unnecessary repetition.

“They must ensure that lecturers develop teaching strategies – including the use of online tools – so that they can help apprentices to develop their thinking and deepen their understanding.

“The managers must ensure that lecturers check routinely what apprentices know and provide them with helpful feedback to improve.

“Bosses must ensure that students who require English and mathematics qualifications develop these skills rapidly early in their apprenticeship.

“They must also make sure that all apprentices continue to develop these skills beyond level two to support their future studies and careers.

“The people in charge also need to ensure that apprentices receive helpful careers information, advice nd guidance, so they are well aware of the career options open to them outside of their current employer.”

“The majority of apprentices at the university who complete their courses achieve their qualifications, the report found.

“Most apprentices know how to keep themselves safe at work, online, and know of the broad risks from extremist activity,” it added.

Nicky Westwood, the university’s director of apprenticeships and higher technical education, said: “We are committed to enhancing our apprenticeship provision to support the development of the local, regional and national workforce.

“The university has put in place a full action plan in response to the recommendations of the Ofsted report.