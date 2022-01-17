Shrewsbury College rated 'good' two years on from 'inadequate' inspection

Shrewsbury Colleges Group said it was delighted with the findings of the inspectors

Shrewsbury Colleges Group has been given an overall 'good' rating by Ofsted, following the publication of the findings of an inspection in November last year.

It marks major progress for the college, which was judged 'inadequate' by Ofsted in 2019.

The latest report found the college was 'good' in seven of the eight categories assessed, and was deemed 'outstanding' for 'behaviour and attitudes'.

James Staniforth, principal of the college, thanked the efforts of staff.

He said: "I am delighted that the professionalism, skills, and dedication shown by the teaching and support staff at the college have been recognised by Ofsted in this inspection.

"The college team are truly fantastic, working incredibly hard on a daily basis to help our students achieve their goals, regardless of the very challenging circumstances we have all faced over the last two years.

"It is very pleasing to see this work being recognised by the education standards office."

Roger Wilson, chair of the college governors added: "I am delighted with the outcome of the Ofsted inspection.

"The experienced Ofsted team, which was drawn from across the country, completed a thorough and rigorous inspection of the college and we’re extremely pleased with the outcome that they have reached.

"The last 18 months have been particularly challenging in the educational sector with the Covid pandemic and therefore, I’m particularly gratified that the work of the college staff and students have been recognised."

Inspectors praised students in their report, saying they "work very well together in a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment" and "show high levels of respect for each other, staff, and visiting adults".

It added that they "enjoy being at college with their peers following the disruption to their previous education and lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic", and "gain in confidence due to the good support and teaching they receive from college staff".

The report also praised teachers at the college saying "teachers, tutors, and assessors have high levels of subject expertise and experience" and "teach students and apprentices the content of the curriculum well".

Ofsted also judged that "the college delivers a broad and rich curriculum that meets the needs of students, apprentices, employers, and local communities very well", and "staff provide appropriate and timely help to students who may need additional support".