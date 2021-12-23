Bronze medal for Shropshire college’s cross country team

Ben Canney

The U15 boys team from Concord College finished third overall after competing in four main events.

And there was a fourth place finish for form five British student Ben Canney, 16, in the last race of the term.

“It’s well done to the team and I’m delighted Ben was placed fourth – a solid individual performance,” said Concord’s sports hall manager Will Harrison.

“I’m equally glad he is back to full health after suffering an injury earlier this term.

"Ben is a valuable member of the college’s elite sports programme.”

Geography teacher and running enthusiast Matthew Jones, who co-leads cross country at Concord, added: “Perhaps most impressive about Ben’s fourth place finish is how challenging the course was.

“It was particularly muddy and had a few water jumps and it was only Ben’s third competitive race since damaging his ankle earlier in the year.”

Across the league for 2021-22 there were seven local teams in the U15 boys category with four main events taking place at Packwood Haugh School, William Brookes School, Habadashers’ Abraham Darby and Oswestry School.

Concord’s U15 boys finished third after accumulating 113 points from their best three races.