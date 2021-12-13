Professor’s distinguished career marked with Freedom of the City of London

Professor Emeritus Simon Davies receiving the Freedom of the City of London

Professor emeritus Simon Davies recently received the awards at two ceremonies in London, in recognition of his long and distinguished career in aquaculture research.

Freedom of the City of London is a centuries-old honour which recognises people who are pre-eminent in their fields.

Professor Davies has taught at major institutions in both the UK and Ireland – including at Harper Adams, where he currently holds the role of chair in fish nutrition and aquaculture in the Department of Agriculture and the Environment.

His 36-year career and a wealth of research which has seen him publish more than 200 papers and supervise more than 35 PhDs as well as generations of undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Speaking after the awards were bestowed, he said: “These honours are really appreciated and serve to enhance my reputation, along with that of Harper Adams, in new spheres of recognition - and to increase the value and outreach of our commitment to global food security to include aquatic food production, especially seafood.

“The Freedom of London status will ensure that Harper Adams University will be highly represented in London in key domains – and as an emeritus professor, I am committed to being a strong advocate and ambassador to this effect.

“I hope to take this message to schools, colleges and various sectors including parliamentary and government levels.”

Professor Davies is the editor in chief of the specialised trade journal International Aquafeed and a renowned international expert on the nutrition of cultured fish species.

He added: “I have researched both fundamental and applied fish nutrition and worked extensively on developing novel and sustainable feed ingredients for many fish species.