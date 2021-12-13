Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Professor’s distinguished career marked with Freedom of the City of London

By Lisa O'BrienNewportEducationPublished:

A Harper Adams professor emeritus is celebrating after receiving the Freedom of the City of London - and becoming a Fellow of the Worshipful Company of Farriers.

Professor Emeritus Simon Davies receiving the Freedom of the City of London
Professor Emeritus Simon Davies receiving the Freedom of the City of London

Professor emeritus Simon Davies recently received the awards at two ceremonies in London, in recognition of his long and distinguished career in aquaculture research.

Freedom of the City of London is a centuries-old honour which recognises people who are pre-eminent in their fields.

Professor Davies has taught at major institutions in both the UK and Ireland – including at Harper Adams, where he currently holds the role of chair in fish nutrition and aquaculture in the Department of Agriculture and the Environment.

His 36-year career and a wealth of research which has seen him publish more than 200 papers and supervise more than 35 PhDs as well as generations of undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Speaking after the awards were bestowed, he said: “These honours are really appreciated and serve to enhance my reputation, along with that of Harper Adams, in new spheres of recognition - and to increase the value and outreach of our commitment to global food security to include aquatic food production, especially seafood.

“The Freedom of London status will ensure that Harper Adams University will be highly represented in London in key domains – and as an emeritus professor, I am committed to being a strong advocate and ambassador to this effect.

“I hope to take this message to schools, colleges and various sectors including parliamentary and government levels.”

Professor Davies is the editor in chief of the specialised trade journal International Aquafeed and a renowned international expert on the nutrition of cultured fish species.

He added: “I have researched both fundamental and applied fish nutrition and worked extensively on developing novel and sustainable feed ingredients for many fish species.

“I’ve travelled globally and given presentations in major scientific conferences and symposia and I visit London frequently to work with government agencies and companies engaged with fish farming projects and investment in the production of sustainable ingredients for aquaculture feeds.”

Education
News
Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News