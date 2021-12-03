Shropshire man becomes chair of governors at university

Dr Leigh Griffin

Current chair Maxine Penlington comes to the end of her term of office on March 31 when Dr Leigh Griffin will take over the role.

Leigh, who lives in Shropshire, has more than 30 years of experience in the NHS and other sectors in various leadership roles.

The appointment comes at a time when Glyndwr is strengthening its ties with the NHS in Wales, having secured a HEIW commission to launch a raft of new health and nursing courses which will bolster the local health workforce in the coming years.

Plans are also progressing for the development of a new Health Education and Innovation Quarter at the University’s Plas Coch campus as part of the wider Campus 2025 Masterplan, investing in facilities and specialist spaces across the university’s broad range of subjects offered such as in Business, the Arts and Engineering.

Leigh graduated with a BA in Geography from University of Wales and went on to complete his PhD in the epidemiology of mental ill-health/statistical modelling at University of Bristol.

He has led a number commissioning and commissioning support organisations. He retired from the NHS in 2016.

As well as charing numerous NHS Board meetings, he has also undertaken a range of Non-Executive and trustee roles, including since 2018 as a Non-Executive member of the Board of the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust where he is Chair of the Charitable Funds Committee and acts as the Trust’s well-being guardian.

He is also a trustee for the Brandon Trust which provides support for people with learning disabilities and autism.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to join the team at Wrexham Glyndwr and support the continued growth and success of this fantastic university.

“The university is an anchor institution and I’m particularly keen on the role it has in supporting the development of communities across North East Wales. I have been greatly impressed by Wrexham Glyndwr’s commitment to social inclusion and community engagement.”