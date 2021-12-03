Ex-Shropshire student crowned winner of top fashion award

Nensi Dojaka getting her award

Nensi, 28, from Albania who studied at Acton Burnell-based Concord College from 2009-2012, was crowned winner of the British Fashion Council Foundation Award.

She has emerged ‘designer talent who over the last 12 months has had a major creative impact on fashion'.

At the Royal Albert Hall in London she was presented with the award by renowned American actors and models Evan Mock and Indya Moore.

The presentation followed the ‘glitz and glam’ of red carpet arrivals and an abundance of celebrity appearances.

Ahead of the awards Concord College’s head of art Anthony Hudson notified staff, some of whom taught - or looked after - Nensi during her time at the college.

College personnel eagerly awaited the result to see if Nensi would scoop the prestigious prize – just two months after winning the LVMH prize at the Louis Vuitton Foundation.

It was Nensi’s younger sister and fellow Concord alumna Sindi, 21 - she studied at Concord from 2016-2019 - who first notified the college of her sister’s success.

Mr Hudson said: “We have followed her steady rise to stardom and we are very proud of all that she has achieved in her career to date.

“Earlier this year she won the LVMH (Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton) prize for young fashion designers, receiving a 300,000 euros endowment, and was awarded the prize from Stella McCartney and Marc Jacobs.”

Very early on at Concord, Nensi showed her flair for fashion which included taking part in the college fashion show.

After leaving Concord, she went to the London College of Fashion where she studied lingerie design before moving to take her MA at Central Saint Martins.

Concord say Nensi’s career trajectory has been ‘nothing short of remarkable'.

Vogue Business state that the turning point came when world renowned model Bella Hadid wore one of her pieces to the MTV Video Music Awards last year.

Mr Hudson added that Nensi’s signature designs involved very sheer, layered fabrics and her tops, dresses and skirts were highly technical and ‘beautifully delicate'.

Commenting in Vogue, Sarah Mower, the BFC’s ambassador for emerging talent, said ‘Nensi’s technical knowledge is her biggest advantage.’